Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,500 iShares Global Energy ETF $IXC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 5,970.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2,153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $108,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC opened at $42.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.29. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $33.89 and a 52-week high of $43.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.69.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

