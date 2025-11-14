Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 378,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,861 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 1.0% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned 0.11% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $114,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 358.8% in the second quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $382.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.56 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.67. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $236.13 and a one year high of $403.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

