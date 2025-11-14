1,947 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Bought by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,947 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.1% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz SE now owns 80,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,370,000 after buying an additional 15,322 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 19,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total transaction of $3,767,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,714,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,529,181.40. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $648,196.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,548.33. The trade was a 24.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 264,118 shares of company stock worth $44,448,619. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $300.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.49.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $247.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $267.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.13 and its 200 day moving average is $162.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The business had revenue of $9.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

