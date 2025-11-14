Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $189.14 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,068,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,043 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises about 1.7% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned 0.45% of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF worth $189,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 205.1% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 34.4% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.56 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $91.29 and a 12 month high of $91.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.60.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

