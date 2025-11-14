2,611 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Bought by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,611 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 59.6% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,142 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 180.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of UBER opened at $91.73 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.33 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.56.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $2.44. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 68.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $290,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 172,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,074,678. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.48, for a total transaction of $15,072,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 982,544 shares in the company, valued at $98,726,021.12. This represents a 13.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 598,875 shares of company stock valued at $58,407,848 in the last three months. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $122.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $110.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.26.

Get Our Latest Report on Uber Technologies

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.