Aaron Webster Sells 9,282 Shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) EVP Aaron Webster sold 9,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $615,303.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,486.71. The trade was a 20.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PayPal Stock Down 2.8%

PYPL stock opened at $65.33 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. PayPal had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Piper Sandler set a $74.00 price target on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $75.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 34,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 19,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 18,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

