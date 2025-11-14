Casdin Partners Master Fund, L Purchases 300,000 Shares of Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) Stock

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 61,675,000 shares in the company, valued at $74,010,000. This trade represents a 0.49% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Casdin Partners Master Fund, L also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 12th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 375,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $446,250.00.
- On Monday, November 10th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 275,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $321,750.00.
- On Friday, November 7th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 225,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00.
- On Tuesday, September 9th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 100,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.29 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00.
- On Wednesday, September 3rd, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 250,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.27 per share, for a total transaction of $317,500.00.
- On Tuesday, August 26th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 125,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $157,500.00.
- On Monday, August 25th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 200,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $248,000.00.
- On Friday, August 22nd, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 200,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00.
- On Friday, August 15th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 150,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $183,000.00.
- On Thursday, August 14th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 133,220 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $161,196.20.
Standard BioTools Trading Up 1.7%
Shares of NASDAQ:LAB opened at $1.20 on Friday. Standard BioTools Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $461.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.25.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LAB shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Standard BioTools from $1.55 to $1.35 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Cowen cut shares of Standard BioTools from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Standard BioTools from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Standard BioTools in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $1.35.
Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.
