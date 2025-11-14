Christopher Schremser Sells 8,623 Shares of Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Stock

Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) CTO Christopher Schremser sold 8,623 shares of Waystar stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $311,462.76. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 422,371 shares in the company, valued at $15,256,040.52. The trade was a 2.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Waystar Trading Down 3.1%

WAY opened at $35.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.66 and its 200-day moving average is $37.85. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $29.29 and a 52-week high of $48.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Waystar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Waystar from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $54.00 price target on Waystar in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Waystar in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Waystar in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waystar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waystar

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Waystar by 2.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waystar by 5.2% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waystar by 50.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in shares of Waystar by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waystar by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

About Waystar

(Get Free Report)

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waystar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waystar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.