B. Riley Has Negative Estimate for Novavax Q4 Earnings

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Novavax in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.36) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.83). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Novavax’s current full-year earnings is ($1.46) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Novavax’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NVAX. TD Cowen cut their target price on Novavax from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novavax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

Novavax Trading Down 1.9%

Novavax stock opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. Novavax has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.69.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.17). Novavax had a net margin of 39.20% and a negative return on equity of 142.33%. The company had revenue of $70.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Novavax has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novavax

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Novavax in the first quarter worth $404,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the second quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the first quarter valued at about $16,210,000. Shah Capital Management lifted its position in Novavax by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 11,511,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,524,000 after buying an additional 379,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Novavax during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

