Zacks Research Predicts Higher Earnings for Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will earn $4.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.01. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tenet Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $12.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q1 2026 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.68 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $15.41 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $4.08 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $4.38 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $17.98 EPS.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.37. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.49%.The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.930-16.26 EPS.
Tenet Healthcare Price Performance
NYSE THC opened at $196.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $109.82 and a 1 year high of $217.43. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.85.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 908.7% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare
In other news, CEO Saumya Sutaria sold 78,762 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total transaction of $15,026,214.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 368,683 shares in the company, valued at $70,337,342.74. The trade was a 17.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Y. Foo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.53, for a total value of $1,436,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,748,227.34. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 134,044 shares of company stock worth $25,977,997. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
