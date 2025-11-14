LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Lake Street Capital Analyst Says

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LPTH. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of LightPath Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.13.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LightPath Technologies stock opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $302.54 million, a PE ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.73. LightPath Technologies has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $10.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the third quarter worth $3,669,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,322,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $953,000. HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 141.0% in the third quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 117,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mink Brook Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

About LightPath Technologies

(Get Free Report)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.