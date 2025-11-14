JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Price Target to $21.00

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 46.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Research upgraded Driven Brands to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Driven Brands from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Driven Brands from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Driven Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of Driven Brands stock opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Driven Brands has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $19.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average of $16.95.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $564.12 million for the quarter. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 9.14% and a positive return on equity of 25.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Driven Brands will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan G. Fitzpatrick sold 110,000 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,279,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,144,126.65. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Driven Brands during the first quarter worth $2,850,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 609,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,449,000 after buying an additional 31,430 shares during the last quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $3,444,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Driven Brands by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 191,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 20,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Driven Brands by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 17,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

