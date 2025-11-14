Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Cut to Hold at Jones Trading

Jones Trading lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NTLA. Robert W. Baird set a $9.00 price objective on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Citizens Jmp decreased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average of $12.51. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $28.25.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.10. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.01% and a negative net margin of 774.94%.The business had revenue of $13.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.34) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intellia Therapeutics

In other news, Director William J. Chase acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 134,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,970.79. This represents a 288.24% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael P. Dube sold 1,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $32,517.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 55,266 shares in the company, valued at $960,523.08. The trade was a 3.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intellia Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 279.4% during the third quarter. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd now owns 5,889,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337,428 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,519,000. Marex Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,849,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,752,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,447,000 after buying an additional 561,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,011,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,508,000 after acquiring an additional 474,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

