Cormark Issues Positive Estimate for Galiano Gold Earnings

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark increased their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Galiano Gold in a research report issued on Monday, November 10th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. Cormark also issued estimates for Galiano Gold’s FY2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.85 EPS.
Galiano Gold Price Performance
GAU stock opened at C$3.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$828.73 million, a PE ratio of -17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 15.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.58. Galiano Gold has a 12-month low of C$1.44 and a 12-month high of C$4.37.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Maciej Badylak sold 123,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.14, for a total transaction of C$386,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 167,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$526,232.60. This represents a 42.33% decrease in their position. Insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.
About Galiano Gold
Galiano Gold Inc is focused on building a sustainable business capable of long-term value creation for its stakeholders through a combination of exploration, accretive acquisitions, and the disciplined deployment of its financial resources. The company currently operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, located in Ghana, West Africa.
See Also
