Roth Capital Lowers Earnings Estimates for AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) – Roth Capital lowered their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 11th. Roth Capital analyst S. Searle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.15). Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AST SpaceMobile’s current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for AST SpaceMobile’s Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Scotiabank downgraded AST SpaceMobile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $42.90 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays lowered AST SpaceMobile from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Zacks Research downgraded AST SpaceMobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $45.27.

AST SpaceMobile Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of AST SpaceMobile stock opened at $61.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 8.23. AST SpaceMobile has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $102.79. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of -49.55 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.06.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $14.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 million. AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 1,639.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.76%. The business’s revenue was up 1236.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.10) EPS.

Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASTS. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 5.2% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 30.0% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 21.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 56,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AST SpaceMobile

In related news, CFO Andrew Martin Johnson sold 20,000 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $1,049,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 397,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,860,012.80. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $1,623,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,755. The trade was a 89.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 30.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Stories

