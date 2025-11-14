Mizuho Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.45% from the stock’s previous close.

LYFT has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Lyft from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. DA Davidson set a $22.00 price objective on Lyft in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.72.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. Lyft has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $25.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.88 and its 200 day moving average is $17.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.36.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Lyft had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 2.40%.The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, CFO Erin Brewer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 540,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,241,167.16. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 28,356 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $449,442.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 850,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,478,649.80. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 74,427 shares of company stock worth $1,252,686 over the last three months. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Lyft by 162.6% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,943 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 1,242.2% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Lyft in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

