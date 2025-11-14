Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in Calix, Inc $CALX

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CALX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Calix by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 328,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,499,000 after acquiring an additional 13,192 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Calix during the second quarter worth about $809,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the second quarter worth about $13,599,000. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 10,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Calix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $60.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -501.75 and a beta of 1.44. Calix, Inc has a 52 week low of $28.60 and a 52 week high of $71.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.86.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.10. Calix had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $265.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Calix has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.350-0.410 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Calix, Inc will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carl Russo sold 420,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $26,917,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,694,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,580,508.92. The trade was a 19.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $3,267,000.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 540,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,699,800 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CALX. Wall Street Zen raised Calix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Calix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Calix from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

