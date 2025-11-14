Reviewing Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) & BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (NASDAQ:BCBP)

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) and Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) and Blue Foundry Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) 1.50% 0.95% 0.08% Blue Foundry Bancorp -9.82% -2.82% -0.44%

Volatility & Risk

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Foundry Bancorp has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

36.0% of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of Blue Foundry Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Blue Foundry Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) and Blue Foundry Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) $98.56 million 1.34 $18.62 million $0.05 153.60 Blue Foundry Bancorp $45.68 million 3.86 -$11.91 million ($0.46) -17.83

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Foundry Bancorp. Blue Foundry Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) and Blue Foundry Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) 1 3 0 0 1.75 Blue Foundry Bancorp 1 1 0 0 1.50

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) presently has a consensus target price of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 20.44%. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.95%. Given Blue Foundry Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Blue Foundry Bancorp is more favorable than BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ).

Summary

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) beats Blue Foundry Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ)

BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides various loan products, such as commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one-to-four family mortgage loans, commercial business loans, construction loans, home equity loans, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfer, money order, safe deposit box, night depository, debit card, online and mobile banking, fraud detection, and automated teller services. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Bayonne, New Jersey.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers saving, time, and non-interest bearing deposits; demand accounts; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, residential real estate, non-residential real estate, consumer, construction, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit. The company was formerly known as Boiling Springs Bancorp and changed its name to Blue Foundry Bancorp in July 2019. Blue Foundry Bancorp was founded in 1939 and is based in Rutherford, New Jersey.

