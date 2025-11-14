Brokerages Set Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) PT at $104.67

Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.6667.

THO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Friday, October 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,072 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 300 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 34,810 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,773 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of THO opened at $99.76 on Friday. Thor Industries has a 12 month low of $63.15 and a 12 month high of $118.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 49.88%.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

