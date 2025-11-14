Brokerages Set Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) PT at $104.67

Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.6667.
THO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Friday, October 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of THO opened at $99.76 on Friday. Thor Industries has a 12 month low of $63.15 and a 12 month high of $118.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 49.88%.
THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.
