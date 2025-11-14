Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in Core Natural Resources, Inc. $CNR

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 436,851 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 47,304 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Core Natural Resources were worth $30,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth $16,650,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,181,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Core Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Core Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $42,950,000. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Core Natural Resources Price Performance

CNR opened at $82.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.64 and a 200 day moving average of $76.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Core Natural Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.19 and a 52-week high of $134.59.

Core Natural Resources Dividend Announcement

Core Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $2.01. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Core Natural Resources had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 0.63%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Core Natural Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Core Natural Resources’s payout ratio is -93.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research lowered Core Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Core Natural Resources in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on Core Natural Resources from $89.00 to $105.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Core Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Core Natural Resources from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO John Rothka sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,165. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick A. Kriegshauser sold 3,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $234,524.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 23,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,430.36. This trade represents a 11.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 9,043 shares of company stock worth $740,524 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Core Natural Resources Profile

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

