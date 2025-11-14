Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Position in GitLab Inc. $GTLB

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 97,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 174.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in GitLab by 447.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in GitLab during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GitLab in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GitLab news, CAO Simon Mundy sold 5,191 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $228,352.09. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 53,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,772.93. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $4,904,376.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,224,362 shares of company stock valued at $59,828,897. Corporate insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Trading Down 5.3%

GTLB stock opened at $43.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.25. GitLab Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.90 and a 12-month high of $74.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,099.25 and a beta of 0.74.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). GitLab had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $236.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. GitLab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.830 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.190-0.200 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Mizuho downgraded GitLab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. FBN Securities upgraded GitLab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on GitLab from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

