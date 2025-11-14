Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AGI. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy (b)” rating to a “buy (a)” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, November 3rd.

Shares of AGI opened at $33.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.50. Alamos Gold has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $37.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $462.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.96 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 33.46%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 7.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 69.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

