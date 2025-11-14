Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.00.
RIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th.
Shares of RIO stock opened at $70.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Rio Tinto has a 52 week low of $51.67 and a 52 week high of $73.76.
About Rio Tinto
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.
