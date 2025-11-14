Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

RIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto by 2.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 20,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,826,000. WealthCollab LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 839 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 17,684 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $70.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Rio Tinto has a 52 week low of $51.67 and a 52 week high of $73.76.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

