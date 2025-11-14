Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCCTY) Trading Down 10.7% – Here’s What Happened

Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCCTY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 10.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $52.10 and last traded at $52.10. Approximately 184 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.3315.

Scout24 Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.73.

About Scout24

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a mortgage financing product under the pay-per-lead model; mortgage and real estate financing advisory services; FLOWFACT and Propstack, which are CRM software solutions for real estate agents; and TenantPlus that provides rental properties.

