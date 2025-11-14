Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD) Shares Down 0.9% – Time to Sell?

Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.4367 and last traded at $25.2150. Approximately 195,460 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 144% from the average daily volume of 80,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.45.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.97 and its 200 day moving average is $23.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.90 million, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEGD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 399,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after acquiring an additional 16,029 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF by 60.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 27,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,478,000.

Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (HEGD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides hedged exposure to US large-cap companies using ETFs and options. HEGD was launched on Dec 22, 2020 and is managed by Swan.

