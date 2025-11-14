Sagicor Financial (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) Trading Up 1.2% – Should You Buy?

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.8716 and last traded at $5.8716. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 3,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

Sagicor Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average of $5.79.

About Sagicor Financial

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad, Tobago, other Caribbean region, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, and Sagicor Life USA. The company offers life and health insurance products; employee benefits, including group health and group life benefits; and annuities, asset management, and property and casualty insurance.

