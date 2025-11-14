SSE (OTC:SSEZF) Shares Down 6.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of SSE plc (OTC:SSEZF – Get Free Report) were down 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.91 and last traded at $28.91. Approximately 243 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.8080.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.19.

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

