Tortilla Mexican Grill (LON:MEX) Trading Down 4% – What’s Next?

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2025

Shares of Tortilla Mexican Grill plc (LON:MEXGet Free Report) traded down 4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 34.65 and last traded at GBX 35.05. 31,370 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 146,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.50.

Tortilla Mexican Grill Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,811.84, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 38.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 40.59. The stock has a market cap of £13.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of -0.09.

Tortilla Mexican Grill (LON:MEXGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (5.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tortilla Mexican Grill had a negative return on equity of 27.06% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. Research analysts predict that Tortilla Mexican Grill plc will post 0.393885 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tortilla Mexican Grill Company Profile

Tortilla is the largest and most successful fast-casual Mexican restaurant group in the UK, specialising in the sale of freshly made Californian-inspired Mexican cuisine. The Group has more than 80 eat in and takeaway locations across the UK and through nationwide partnerships with SSP Group plc, Compass UK & Ireland, Growth Kitchens & Karma Kitchens.

