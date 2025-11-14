Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) Shares Down 2.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF – Get Free Report) fell 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$79.78 and last traded at C$80.12. 91,163 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 71,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$81.96.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lundin Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lundin Gold in a report on Friday, October 10th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lundin Gold in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Lundin Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$68.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$56.71.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.2992 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 184.0%.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

