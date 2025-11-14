Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL) Trading Down 0% – Time to Sell?

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.73 and last traded at $24.7410. 2,838 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 9,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.75.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Down 0.0%

The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.55.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.3828 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. This is a positive change from Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

About Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026

atlanticus holdings corporation (“atlanticus”?) is a financial holding company with investments primarily in companies focused on providing financial services. our subsidiaries offer a broad array of financial products and services. www.atlanticus.com

