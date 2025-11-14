Hongkong Land (OTC:HKHGF) Trading 15.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTC:HKHGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 15.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.58 and last traded at $6.58. Approximately 2,104 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 12,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.
Hongkong Land Trading Up 15.4%
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.82.
Hongkong Land Company Profile
Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail assets primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.
