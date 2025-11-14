Ashtead Technology (LON:AT) Trading 2.9% Higher – Should You Buy?

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc (LON:AT – Get Free Report) traded up 2.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 318 and last traded at GBX 316.50. 753,631 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 307.50.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 price target on shares of Ashtead Technology in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Ashtead Technology from GBX 825 to GBX 600 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 target price on shares of Ashtead Technology in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 560 target price on shares of Ashtead Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ashtead Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 646.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 344.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 388.10. The company has a market cap of £251.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.28.

Ashtead Technology (LON:AT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported GBX 21.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Ashtead Technology had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 17.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc will post 42.8247734 EPS for the current year.

In other Ashtead Technology news, insider William(Bill) Mervyn FrewCarey Shannon purchased 30,000 shares of Ashtead Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 385 per share, with a total value of £115,500. Also, insider Kristin Færøvik purchased 4,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 359 per share, with a total value of £16,930.44. Insiders have purchased 48,476 shares of company stock valued at $18,392,364 in the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc provides subsea equipment rental solutions for the offshore energy sector in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers survey and robotics equipment comprising geophysical, hydrographic, metocean, land surveying, positioning, ROV sensors, non-destructive testing, subsea inspection, remote visual inspection, and environmental products.

