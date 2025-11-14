Candriam S.C.A. Has $15.38 Million Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated $HR

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HRFree Report) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 969,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 573,993 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 0.28% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $15,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HR. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $102,000.

Insider Transactions at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 113,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,542. This trade represents a 11.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Raymond James Financial cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.78.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 1.0%

HR opened at $18.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 0.95. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $18.97.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HRGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $297.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.10 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.70%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.590-1.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -90.57%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

