Candriam S.C.A. Purchases 73,553 Shares of Manulife Financial Corp $MFC

Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 626,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,553 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $19,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Manulife Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,333,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,162,000 after purchasing an additional 369,638 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,093,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,639,000 after buying an additional 2,289,205 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,425,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,626 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Manulife Financial by 19.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,008,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,990,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,007,000 after acquiring an additional 937,794 shares during the period. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

NYSE MFC opened at $34.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.42. Manulife Financial Corp has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $35.57. The company has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 10.46%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 56.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 target price on Manulife Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Manulife Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

