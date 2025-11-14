Candriam S.C.A. Trims Holdings in Stantec Inc. $STN

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 72,415 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned 0.15% of Stantec worth $17,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stantec during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Stantec by 4,700.0% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Stantec by 122.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of NYSE STN opened at $104.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Stantec Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.18 and a 52-week high of $114.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.11. Stantec had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 5.62%. Stantec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.784-3.880 EPS. Research analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STN. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, October 17th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Read Our Latest Report on Stantec

Stantec Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.