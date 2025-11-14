Candriam S.C.A. Sells 52,870 Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. $NUVL

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,870 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.42% of Nuvalent worth $22,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Nuvalent by 588.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 705.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 9,230.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Nuvalent by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James Richard Porter sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total value of $2,447,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,572,489.06. This represents a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 21,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $2,248,888.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 49,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,063,711.76. This represents a 30.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 246,071 shares of company stock worth $22,589,016 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NUVL. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Monday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Nuvalent from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.46.

Nuvalent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVL opened at $94.68 on Friday. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.53 and a 52-week high of $104.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.62.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.31). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuvalent Company Profile

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

