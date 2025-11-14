Candriam S.C.A. Sells 94,157 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 94,157 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $19,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $711,387,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Texas Instruments by 20.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,197,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,371,657,000 after buying an additional 2,257,086 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2,898.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,214,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,940,000 after buying an additional 2,140,605 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,500,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $726,768,000 after buying an additional 1,888,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,624,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,448,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $162.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $221.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.84%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.