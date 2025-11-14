Candriam S.C.A. Purchases 5,827 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $19,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 281,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 64,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,957,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,084,000 after buying an additional 411,894 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 29,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 398,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Citigroup from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.63.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $100.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.63. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $105.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $22.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.92 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

