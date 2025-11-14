Adobe Inc. $ADBE Position Trimmed by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,726 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 23,937 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $18,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in Adobe by 147.3% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 58.7% in the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $50,344.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,576.88. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $520.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Melius cut shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.41.

Shares of ADBE opened at $333.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $323.03 and a one year high of $557.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $346.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $367.41.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

