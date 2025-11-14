Candriam S.C.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Cigna Group $CI

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its stake in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,949 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 98,682 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $24,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in Cigna Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 40,636 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Cigna Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new position in Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at $201,000. denkapparat Operations GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $638,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cigna Group by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 458 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $270.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $290.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.84. Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $239.51 and a 1-year high of $350.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.44.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The health services provider reported $7.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.19. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $69.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. Analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $294.00 target price on Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $383.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $375.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.05.

Insider Transactions at Cigna Group

In related news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 5,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,610,400.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 51,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,354,600. The trade was a 9.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani bought 4,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $241.88 per share, for a total transaction of $999,931.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 157,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,201,317.80. The trade was a 2.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

