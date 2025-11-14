Toast, Inc. $TOST Shares Purchased by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 385.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431,172 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned 0.11% of Toast worth $24,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 29.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 83,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 18,950 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,329,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,092,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,569,000 after buying an additional 153,723 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Toast by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 42,266 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Toast by 373.5% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 34,532 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toast alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

In other news, President Stephen Fredette sold 7,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $268,478.00. Following the sale, the president owned 898,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,949,771. This trade represents a 0.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 9,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $321,960.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 149,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,318,780.32. The trade was a 5.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,259 shares of company stock worth $2,299,020. Corporate insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Toast Stock Performance

TOST stock opened at $36.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.37 and a beta of 1.94. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.12 and a fifty-two week high of $49.66.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Toast had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TOST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Toast from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Toast from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Toast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Toast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TOST

Toast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.