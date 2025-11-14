Brown & Brown, Inc. $BRO Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,650 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned 0.07% of Brown & Brown worth $25,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bares Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 188.6% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 298.5% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $122.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Brown & Brown from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price (down from $135.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.23.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $80.02 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.17 and a fifty-two week high of $125.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 5th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Further Reading

