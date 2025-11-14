Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $34.99 Million Stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. $IBP

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,019 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,320 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $34,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curio Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 16,800.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. SRH Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 70.8% in the second quarter. SRH Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Installed Building Products by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 178.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Installed Building Products

In other Installed Building Products news, COO Brad A. Wheeler sold 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.29, for a total transaction of $877,073.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,933.44. This represents a 26.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $390,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,218. This represents a 17.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 9,655 shares of company stock worth $2,525,978 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBP. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI set a $265.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $224.45.

Installed Building Products Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $257.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.81. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.83 and a 1 year high of $280.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $255.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.08.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.49. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 60.27%. The company had revenue of $778.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.93%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

