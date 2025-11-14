Candriam S.C.A. Has $30.22 Million Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. $BMRN

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 58,207 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 0.29% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $30,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,955,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,057,186,000 after buying an additional 209,005 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,474,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,417,000 after acquiring an additional 43,185 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 127.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,925,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,206 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,475,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 212.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,592,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,512 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMRN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.91.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $54.22 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $73.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.20). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $776.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.500-3.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

