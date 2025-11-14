Candriam S.C.A. Buys 296,194 Shares of NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 332.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,298 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 296,194 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $27,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 952.6% in the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co raised its holdings in NIKE by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 16,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.09 per share, with a total value of $1,002,753.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 21,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,980.92. This represents a 308.32% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $306,461.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,052.92. This trade represents a 12.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Cowen raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. DZ Bank raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded NIKE from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.72.

NYSE:NKE opened at $66.08 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $97.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.61.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. NIKE had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

