Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $804,000 in Rentokil Initial PLC $RTO

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial PLC (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Rentokil Initial by 5.7% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,615,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,490,000 after acquiring an additional 357,292 shares during the period. Voss Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 12.4% during the first quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 3,471,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,508,000 after purchasing an additional 381,659 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,794,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,103,000 after purchasing an additional 482,429 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new position in Rentokil Initial in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,864,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Rentokil Initial by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 870,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,925,000 after buying an additional 41,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Rentokil Initial Price Performance

NYSE RTO opened at $26.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.76. Rentokil Initial PLC has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Rentokil Initial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank raised Rentokil Initial to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rentokil Initial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rentokil Initial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

