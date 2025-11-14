NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC reduced its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 168,404 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 0.7% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 267,959.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $64,976,521,000 after purchasing an additional 382,231,120 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,412,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896,735 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after buying an additional 103,889,872 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,089,414,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,826,199,000 after buying an additional 18,733,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,197,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 69,733,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $5,758,241.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,828,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,182,656.26. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 3,251,577 shares of company stock worth $583,143,187 over the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.74.

NVDA stock opened at $186.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.24, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.14%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

