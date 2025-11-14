D Orazio & Associates Inc. Purchases New Position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,565 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STX. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 320 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STX shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $188.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Argus increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $170.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 15,347 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.80, for a total value of $3,004,942.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,259.40. This trade represents a 60.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.82, for a total transaction of $5,256,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 465,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,386,863.76. This trade represents a 4.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,806,080. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $262.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.29. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $297.88. The firm has a market cap of $56.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 297.87% and a net margin of 17.92%.The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.950 EPS. Analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 24th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

