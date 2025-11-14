465 Shares in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Acquired by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,392,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,446,577,000 after acquiring an additional 432,830 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,108,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,404,000 after purchasing an additional 129,315 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in GE Vernova by 7.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,129,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,513,000 after purchasing an additional 214,483 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 21.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,080,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,984,000 after purchasing an additional 367,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 50.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,703,000 after purchasing an additional 684,794 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE Vernova Price Performance

NYSE:GEV opened at $558.62 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.25 and a 12 month high of $677.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.56 billion, a PE ratio of 90.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $600.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $554.50.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.08). GE Vernova had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.52%.The business had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is 16.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners set a $475.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on GE Vernova from $685.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on GE Vernova from $677.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GE Vernova from $690.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.81.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

