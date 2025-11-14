Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF $XSMO Stake Reduced by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Trading Down 2.4%

XSMO opened at $70.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.87 and its 200-day moving average is $69.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $53.89 and a twelve month high of $74.71.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.